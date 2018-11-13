2 Wood

Wood tones are set to take the path less traveled, with lighter tones gaining popularity and traditional mahogany making its way out of fashion. Walnut serves as the middle ground, transitional selection, while oak is continuing to emerge as a top pick. Oak’s appeal has increased with the introduction of sophisticated finishing techniques, such as cerusing, and low-sheen, closed-pore finishes. The evolving preference of these woods are valued as flooring, wall paneling, and, most frequently, on the facades of reception desks and lobby furniture. In this space, these items are those that fit within typical seven- to 10-year renovation timeline, making for freshened feel, ambiance, and aesthetic when they’re changed out. As a result, the shifting tides for wood variations is not only commonplace but mirrors operational patterns for hoteliers.