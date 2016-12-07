Pod Brooklyn to Open Spring 2017

BROOKLYN, N.Y.—Pod Brooklyn, the latest addition to the Williamsburg neighborhood and next generation of properties from BD Hotels and CB Developers, is slated to open in spring 2017. Following the successful models in Manhattan (Pod 51 and Pod 39), Pod Brooklyn will take the micro-hotel concept to the next level by constructing the property with modular guestrooms, built entirely in Poland and shipped here. The design by Garrison Architects in collaboration with Pod Hotel design director, Vanessa Guilford weaves pod rooms with numerous courtyards, rooftops, and private event space.

The communal experience starts at check-in. A glass ceilinged, open air lobby allows guests to opt for a traditional front desk experience or self-check-in through iPads. A wraparound staircase will lead to a second floor mezzanine, which provides a flexible work and lounge space offering small bites and coffee during the day.

The 249 modular rooms, each about 100 square feet, will include queen and bunk bed configurations, with features like built-in storage and high-tech amenities allowing guests to stream their own media content from iPhones or other devices. Guestrooms will boast oversized windows overlooking green space and public spaces to create a social college campus feel, but also include blackout and noise blocking shades for when travelers wish to unplug.

Guests can enjoy cocktails, creative cuisine, and social interaction on the hotel’s more than 10,000 square feet of public space, which will include April Bloomfield and Ken Friedman’s first venture outside of Manhattan, Salvation Taco; private and public rooftops; and three courtyards, all connected by glass walkways with living walls spanning the length of the property. The sidewalk café on Metropolitan Ave. and the hotel’s main rooftop will also serve April and Ken’s food and drinks, similar to the Salvation Taco at Pod 39.

Additionally, the property provides private meeting and event space available for weddings, corporate events, and more. Connecting rooftops and courtyards will offer striking new venues unavailable at present in the neighborhood. 16,000 square feet of retail space will line the ground floor of the property.

Located in the heart of Williamsburg, off the corner of Driggs and Metropolitan, Pod Brooklyn will be steps away from Bedford Avenue, which has attracted national brands like Apple and Equinox, and local favorites including Parm, Fette Sau, St. Anselm, The Commodore, and more. The property is also a short walk to the Bedford L subway and East River ferry.

“We are introducing an entirely new category to Williamsburg with our first hotel outside of Manhattan in over 20 years,” states Richard Born. “We look forward to filling a gap in lodging within an area that has seen a surplus of luxury hotels. We expect Pod Brooklyn to attract the individual looking for affordable, stylish accommodations, allowing them to easily explore the destination and meet others in numerous communal environments.”