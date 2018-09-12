Noble Investment Group Acquires Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center

ATLANTA—Noble Investment Group has acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center with plans to complete a guestroom and public area upgrade and renovation.

One of the largest office markets in the southeast with nearly 29 million square feet of office space, Perimeter Center is home to the world headquarters of United Parcel Service, Cox Enterprises, AT&T Mobility, Haverty’s, and Newell Rubbermaid and major hubs for State Farm, Auto Trader, Mercedes-Benz, and First Data. Perimeter Center is also home to more than 6 million square feet of shopping, dining, and entertainment. The hotel is located in the heart of this center.

“The Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center afforded Noble the opportunity to acquire a high-quality physical asset in one of the southeasts fastest growing markets,” said Noble principal, Ben Brunt. “The Perimeter submarket has undergone immense growth in recent years and the Hilton Garden Inn is well situated to capitalize on its expanding demand. The asset enjoys excellent visibility along two primary Atlanta thoroughfares, with outstanding circulation to Perimeter’s deep corporate base and ‘Pill Hill’, the premier health-care center of Atlanta, with three hospitals, hundreds of physician practices, multiple outpatient centers, and support services.”

The Hilton Garden Inn Atlanta Perimeter Center has 193 guestrooms and suites, each equipped with an HDTV, refrigerator, and microwave. The hotel offers complimentary internet access throughout the property, a 24-hour business center and fitness center, an indoor, heated pool and whirlpool, laundry facilities, and a complimentary local shuttle within three miles. The hotel also has a full-service restaurant, The Garden Grill, serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as The Branchwater Lounge which features a full bar and an outdoor garden seating area. The hotel also offers 1,800 square feet of flexible meeting and boardroom space.