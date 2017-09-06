Marriott Tops the U.S. Franchise Construction Pipeline

Marriott International currently has the largest construction pipeline of any franchise company in the U.S. with 1,288 projects totaling 166,096 rooms, according to a recent report from Lodging Econometrics. The company’s largest brands in the pipeline are: Fairfield Inn with 283 projects/27,244 rooms, Residence Inn with 187 projects/23,617 rooms, and TownePlace Suites with 184 projects/18,757 rooms.

Marriott has the most rooms currently under construction with 482 projects/67,434 rooms, nearly a third of all rooms under construction in the U.S. pipeline. Additionally, the company has the most rooms in hotels scheduled to start construction in the next 12 months with 619 projects/76,451 rooms. Marriott also has 187 projects/22,211 rooms in the early stages of planning.

In the first half of the year, Marriott opened 120 new hotels with 14,071 rooms, accounting for 27 percent of all new hotels that opened in the U.S. this year. The Marriott brands with the largest number of new hotels that have opened this year are Fairfield Inn with 31 hotels/2,887 rooms and Courtyard with 18 hotels/2,104 rooms.