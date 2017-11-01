Marriott Announces Global Sustainability and Social Impact Commitments

From human rights protections to sustainable hotel development, Marriott International launched a new sustainability and social impact initiative designed to foster business growth while balancing the needs of associates, customers, owners, the environment, and communities. Under Serve 360: Doing Good in Every Direction, Marriott’s new Sustainability and Social Impact Platform seeks to continue the company’s 90-year commitment to the communities it serves, the planet and people worldwide.

“As the global hospitality leader with properties and associates across 125 countries and territories, Marriott International has a global responsibility and unique opportunity to be a force for good in all aspects of our business – from helping to reduce carbon and water use to providing our associates with human trafficking awareness training,” said Ray Bennett, Chief Global Officer, Global Operations at Marriott International and Serve 360 Executive Leadership Council Co-Chair. “We recognize that how we do business is as important as the business that we do. Incorporating environmental and social initiatives, including human rights awareness training, into our business is not only the right thing to do, it has a direct impact on our profits and beyond.”

Guided by the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, Marriott created Serve 360 to guide the company’s commitment and deliver positive results through four priority areas or “coordinates”:

Nurture Our World – Advancing the resiliency and development of our communities.

Sustain Responsible Operations – Reducing the company’s environmental impacts, sourcing responsibly and building and operating sustainable hotels.

Empower Through Opportunity – Helping people prepare for jobs in the hospitality industry.

Welcome All & Advance Human Rights – Creating a safe and welcoming world for associates and travelers alike.

Marriott’s new goals are being woven into the company across continents, from its global development organizations to its global supply chain networks. Some of the company’s commitments by 2025 include:

– Reduce water by 15%, carbon by 30%, waste by 45% and food waste by 50%

– Contribute 15 million associate volunteer hours, 25% of which will be skills-based, to capitalize on personal talents and core business skills

– Train 100% of associates to know the signs of human trafficking

– Embed human rights criteria in recruitment and sourcing policies

“Building off our 2007 Sustainability goals, Marriott is proud to issue our next generation of goals, inclusive of social and human rights targets to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges,” said Tricia Primrose, Global Chief Communications Officer at Marriott International and Serve 360 Executive Leadership Council Co-Chair. “Associates and customers want to work for and do business with a company that aligns with their values and drives positive community impact. We are proud to be part of the solution.”