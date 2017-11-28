Hotels and hospitality companies are joining in the Giving Tuesday tradition by making donations and offering special packages to support their charitable partners. HOTELSIGNS.com is taking part by committing to donate $10,000 to one of six charities that receives the most online votes here by Dec. 20, 2017 at 11:59 PM EST.

The charities include: The HealthWell Foundation, an independent nonprofit organization dedicated to reducing financial barriers to care for underinsured Americans; The Cancer Research Institute, the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to transforming cancer patient care; Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian aid organization that provides essential medicines and supplies to healthcare facilities; The National Military Family Association, which provides program and policy initiatives for military families; NEADS World Class Service Dogs, which provides service dogs for veterans and others with hearing loss, physical disabilities, or developmental disorders; and The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which is dedicated to funding research to fast-track less toxic, more targeted treatments with the goal of eliminating childhood cancer.