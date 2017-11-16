Hilton Opens “The Social” Public Space At Its Global Headquarters

WASHINGTON, D.C. and MCLEAN, Va.—Drawing on the latest hospitality, design, and culinary trends, Hilton launched “The Social”—turning the ground floor of its global headquarters into a public gathering space that promotes productivity and opens its doors to the local community.

The Social is a 10,000 square feet hub with features familiar to guests of Hilton’s most modern hotels, including a reception area, international food hall, full-service Starbucks, collaborative workspaces, and an outdoor terrace.

“With more than 7,800 Team Members in the D.C. metro area it was only natural that we extended our signature hospitality to our global headquarters,” said Matthew W. Schuyler, chief human resources officer, Hilton. “In sustaining our position as a Great Place to Work, these innovations are crucial in attracting the best local talent to our business. The D.C. region is our largest market globally with 107 properties, across 11 brands.”

Work on The Social began in July 2016, and mirrors Hilton’s Heart of House initiative to refresh the back of house in hotels and allow Team Members to “thrive in body, mind, and spirit.” Hilton says that this initiative was one of many that resulted in its recently being named as one of the World’s Best Workplaces.

The Washington D.C. metro area remains an important focus for Hilton, with the Nation’s Capital now offering more Hilton properties than any other metro market globally. In 2017 alone the company signed seven new properties, opened three hotels, and invested in extensive renovations at multiple properties. The company also has more than 3,500 rooms in its local development pipeline.

“Washington D.C. consistently appears in the lists of most popular travel destinations in the United States,” said Joe Berger, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “From exciting dining experiences to the renowned museums and monuments, Hilton’s very own backyard has so much to offer guests and hotel developers alike.”

Hilton’s global headquarters, now home to more than 860 Team Members, first moved to McLean, VA from Beverly Hills, CA in 2009. It sits alongside the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner, one of the company’s flagship properties and where many of the company’s innovations are tested. The property also houses the recently-opened Innovation Gallery.