Grand Hyatt San Antonio Completes Renovation for 10th Anniversary

SAN ANTONIO–Grand Hyatt San Antonio, a luxury hotel located on San Antonio’s River Walk, completed a $19 million renovation of guestrooms, meeting spaces, bar, corridors, and the lobby just in time for its 10th anniversary. Built in 2008, the hotel has accommodated more than 3 million guests, hosted more than 5,000 meetings, and has served millions of patrons in its bars and restaurants since opening.

Influence by the city’s culture and River Walk, the renovated property offers 1,003 guestrooms including 46 suites with panoramic views of the city. New Hyatt Grand beds will have luxury linens and the rooms will include 55-inch flat-screen televisions. The accommodations are accompanied by indigo carpeting, ivory wall coverings, and warm-wooden tones of teak and birch to reflect San Antonio’s landscape and rivers. The guestrooms are accented by southwestern-style blues and browns in its contemporary furniture. Designed with the latest technology, wireless high-speed internet is complimentary in all guestrooms and public spaces to keep guests connected without ever needing to leave the hotel.

“In time for our 10th anniversary, we completed a renovation providing guests with a new luxurious guestroom experience, expansive meeting space with state-of-the-art technology for groups and those hosting elegant affairs, an urbane bar and lounge with contemporary seating serving the latest craft beverages, and a sophisticated lobby to ensure leisure and business travelers are comfortable and feel at home while they are visiting San Antonio,” Ed Bucholtz, general manager of Grand Hyatt San Antonio, says.

Along with the newly designed guestrooms, Grand Hyatt San Antonio’s corridors have new carpet and wall coverings. The floors and landings have warm colors and similar finished wood tones as displayed in the guestrooms.

Located next to San Antonio’s Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center and connected to the Alamodome via a foot bridge, Grand Hyatt San Antonio has 115,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space for company meetings and events. For supporting groups and organizations visiting San Antonio, the recent renovation will enhance the experiences of large meetings and events, along with improving the quality of smaller meetings at the property. The colors of the up-to-date wall coverings complement the meeting rooms’ new carpeting with shades of cornflower blue and royal yellow. The meeting rooms are modernized with advanced lighting; reader boards; the updated audio visual technology; and high-tech special effects to help planners bring their meetings to life.

Grand Hyatt San Antonio’s newly updated meeting space provides planners with 13 flexible indoor and outdoor venues from hosting weddings and social events in the Lone Star Ballroom to holding large corporate gatherings accommodating thousands of executives in the Texas Ballroom to having more intimate occasions in the hotel’s 29 smaller boardrooms and breakout rooms. The hotel has 5,200 square feet of balcony space overlooking the city, its hills, and river.

Completing the hotel’s renovation, Grand Hyatt San Antonio has increased the amount of seating in its popular Bar Rojo adding new modernized furniture that incorporates imbedded electrical outlets and wireless technology into the marble table tops and leather chairs. The bar has a new red carpet highlighted by a honey-yellow spherical design. Contemporary gold lighting fixtures extend from the ceiling and accentuates the modern wine, scarlet, and amber-colored chandelier.

Wall coverings decorate the hotel’s main entrance leading to an Italian tile and marble lobby with furniture equipped with electrical outlets, modern fixtures, and contemporary chandeliers that extend from the ceiling. The newly renovated hotel also includes a heated roof-top pool with morning yoga classes; a fitness center with cardio machines, free weights, and stability balls; and three restaurants including Ruth’s Chris Steak House. It is minutes away from attractions including the River Walk, The Alamo, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, Tower of The Americas, Alamodome, and the San Antonio Zoo.