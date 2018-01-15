Comfort Suites Opens in North Charleston

North Charleston, S.C.–IPD Hospitality, a third-party management and consulting company, has announced the opening of the Comfort Suites in North Charleston. Situated just minutes from historic downtown Charleston, the hotel will serve business and leisure travelers alike.

The bustling and rapidly growing North Charleston area is home to major corporations such as Boeing, Bosch, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Lineage Logistics. Sightseers can access the South Carolina Aquarium, White Point Gardens, the Battery, the area beaches, or attend special events such as the SPOLETO and the Charleston Food and Wine Festival.

The hotel has 98 suites designed to reflect the modern yet comfortable feel of the Choice Hotels brand. Guests will also experience a state-of-the-art fitness center, an indoor heated pool, a business center, conference room, and 24 Marketplace.

“We are extremely excited and proud to introduce the Comfort Suites to the North Charleston market,” says IPD Hospitality President Richard Norton. “We are very fortunate to have such a great partnership with the owners and our team is excited to be a part of the North Charleston hospitality community.”