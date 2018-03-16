BETHESDA, Md.— Aloft Hotels , Marriott International’s music-focused brand, in partnership with Universal Music Group (UMG), a music-based entertainment company, presented a female-led, emerging artist showcase during the 2018 South by Southwest (SXSW) Conference & Festivals in Austin, Texas.

The event at the Aloft Austin Downtown took place on Wed., March 14 and was open to both SXSW badge holders and Marriott Rewards and Starwood Preferred Guest loyalty members. It provided a platform for five emerging artists—Liza Anne, Natalie Prass, Tank & the Bangas, Jade Bird, and Bishop Briggs—to perform at the iconic festival.

“Aloft loves music; especially emerging artists,” says Toni Stoeckl, Aloft Hotels global brand leader and vice president of distinctive select brands for Marriott. “We’ve been committed to showcasing new talent for nearly a decade by giving musicians a platform through the Live at Aloft Hotels concert series, and a fast-track into the industry through our Project: Aloft Star program, and our collaboration with UMG at SXSW is a natural extension of this.”

The brand’s Live At Aloft Hotels concert series is an international program that brings in local sounds to Aloft properties around the world by hosting free, intimate, live music performances at its property’s W XYZ bars. The Project: Aloft Star initiative identifies the emerging music talent from around the globe, offering artists a chance to kick-start their careers with support from the brand.

“Aloft’s dedication to supporting emerging artists is incredible and we’re excited to bring this amazing showcase to fans at SXSW,” says Mike Tunnicliffe, executive vice president of business development and partnerships for UMG. “Marriott International shares our determination to build progressive, long-term relationships with partners and we’re excited to continue working with them to bring the most relevant experiences to music-lovers and travelers through this collaboration with Aloft Hotels.”

Since UMG and Marriott first started working together in 2015, the partnership has presented concerts at many brands and properties across the globe, most recently with Gwen Stefani’s performance at the new Renaissance Downtown Hotel, Dubai.

Photo: Tank & the Bangas perform at SXSW during UMG and Aloft Hotels’ showcase.