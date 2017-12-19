AHLA Releases Statement on House Tax Reform Vote

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) today issued the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives voted in favor of passing tax reform legislation.

“We applaud Congressional leadership and all members of the U.S. House who voted for final passage of this tax reform legislation, which will help American businesses and strengthen our overall economy,” said AHLA vice president of government affairs Craig Kalkut. “These tax cuts are key for the hotel industry, allowing it to continue to grow, create more jobs, and strengthen local economies. Not only will hotels benefit, but so will their employees and guests. Many jobs in local communities are also dependent on a thriving hotel and tourism sector. We look forward to seeing tax reform signed into law to strengthen industries across the United States.”