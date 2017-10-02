AHLA Makes Statement on Las Vegas Shooting

Washington, D.C.–President and CEO Katherine Lugar of the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) issued the following statement following the tragic shooting in Las Vegas.

“This morning the country awoke to an unspeakable tragedy and one of the nation’s deadliest attacks, as hundreds gathered to be entertained in Las Vegas. As the death toll continues to rise, our hearts go out to the families of the victims of this tragic shooting and those who are still searching for family and friends. We pray for all of you during this difficult time.

“We send our lasting gratitude to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and first responders who worked swiftly to bring an end to the violence, and importantly, hotel staff who quickly came together to protect guests and residents and keep them safe. Our hotels in Las Vegas have strong partnerships within the local community and have been working closely with law enforcement and other groups following the tragedy.

“As a business that is centered on serving the public, no issue is more important than safety and security. Hotels have safety and security procedures in place that are regularly reviewed, tested and updated as are their emergency response procedures. As we better understand the facts in the coming days, we will continue to work with law enforcement to evaluate these measures.

“On behalf of AHLA and the entire hotel industry, we offer our support to the hospitality community in Las Vegas. This remarkable city–which welcomes millions of visitors from around the world–has heart and resilience. We stand together with all of you and will find the strength to carry you through this heartbreaking time and rise again.”