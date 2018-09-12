Hoteliers To Meet With Lawmakers at 2018 Legislative Action Summit in Washington, D.C.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and the Asian American Hotel Owners Association (AAHOA) kicked off their two-day 2018 Legislative Action Summit (LAS) today, as nearly 400 hoteliers from across the country gather to meet with their lawmakers on Capitol Hill. During the summit, hoteliers will discuss the strength of the lodging industry, issues affecting it, and its significant impact on communities around the country. This is the fourth year AHLA and AAHOA are partnering to highlight the lodging industry’s strength and unity.

Supporting nearly 8 million American jobs, putting $600 billion into the U.S. economy each year, and contributing $170 billion in federal, state and local taxes, the hotel industry’s impact is undeniable. As AHLA and AAHOA members meet with elected officials and congressional staff, they will advocate to make permanent the tax cuts in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, policies that encourage international travel and tourism to the United States, and new protections for consumers from online hotel booking scams.

“The hotel industry is one where the American Dream is alive and well, and we are excited to bring that story of opportunity and success to Capitol Hill this week,” said AHLA president and CEO Katherine Lugar. “As part of an industry that supports 8 million jobs across the U.S., hoteliers are focused on providing the training and support to help our employees move up the ladder of opportunity, and build a strong workforce to sustain our industry. Hotels are an integral part of the communities of every congressional district across the country, and we look forward to working together with our nation’s lawmakers so that they understand what makes us unique as an industry, and the policies that will help us continue to grow and thrive.”

AAHOA President and CEO Chip Rogers said, “As Congress confronts the many challenges facing our country, hoteliers are united in advocating for our employees, our businesses and our industry. AAHOA is pleased to once again join with AHLA for our Legislative Action Summit. Advocating for hoteliers in our nation’s capital is essential with all the important issues being addressed by Congress. This week, we’ll be talking to lawmakers about tax reform, stopping online booking scams, increasing international travel to the United States, and enhancing the hospitality workforce.”

LAS participants will hear from key leaders in Washington who will offer their insights on the political climate and congressional landscape, including U.S. Department of Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta; Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD); Reps. Henry Cuellar (D-TX), Rodney Davis (R-IL), and Scott Peters (D-CA); Phil Lovas, Deputy Assistant Secretary, National Travel and Tourism Office with the U.S. Department of Commerce; and David Wasserman, U.S. Editor and Senior Election Analyst, Cook Political Report.

The lodging industry continues to focus on growth and the nation’s economic resurgence while improving the employment landscape. The lodging industry has seen 102 straight months of economic growth, and each day, nearly 5 million people check into a hotel, spending nearly $500 billion at local businesses during their trips. The hotel industry creates competitive, good-paying jobs with clear pathways for professional development and advancement.