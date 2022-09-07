Wolfgramm Capital Acquires Waldorf Astoria Park City Hotel

PARK CITY, Utah—Wolfgramm Capital has acquired the Waldorf Astoria Park City hotel in Park City, Utah, according to Co-Founder and CEO Phil Wolfgramm. The property was acquired off-market and as part of an all-cash deal. The luxury resort continues to be managed by Hilton.

Situated at the base of Park City Mountain Resort, Waldorf Astoria Park City offers a setting for a mountain vacation. As one of Park City’s hotels with slope-side and ski in ski out access to one of the largest ski and snowboard resorts in the United States, guests can participate in winter activities including skiing, snowshoeing, and bobsledding, and summer activities from fly fishing, biking, hiking and more.

The resort’s sense of place is reflected throughout the property from its design and locally-inspired food and beverage to its amenities, services, and experiences. Its guestrooms and suites are appointed with furnishings and kitchens in suites. The hotel has a 16,000-square-foot Waldorf Astoria Spa and a signature restaurant and bar, Powder. Additionally, Waldorf Astoria Park City has meeting and event space as well as an outdoor patio with fire pits, a heated pool, and Jacuzzis.

“Wolfgramm Capital is delighted to be working with Hilton, the current lodging unit owners, the HOA, and their asset manager, CooperWynn Capital, in this endeavor. We are enthusiastic about taking this hotel to the next level and intend to infuse approximately sixty million dollars into the property. We look forward to sharing more about these enhancements at a later date,” said Koloa Wolfgramm, COO, Wolfgramm Capital.

Commensurate with the surrounding aesthetic, the hotel provides dining and lodging experiences to the ski town. A 10-minute drive from Park City’s Main Street with shops, boutiques, art galleries, and more than 60 bars and restaurants, the property is 35 minutes from Salt Lake City International Airport.