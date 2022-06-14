Uniguest Acquires Digital Engagement Provider Otrum AS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee—Uniguest announced the acquisition of Otrum AS, a digital engagement provider to the hospitality industry. Founded in 1985 and based in Oslo, Norway, Otrum AS delivers interactive TV and digital signage solutions, allowing its technology to engage audiences through any digital surface with over 2.5 million users per month.

Uniguest CEO Jeff Hiscox said, “Otrum is a superb addition to our business; a technology and a team we have been hugely impressed with over the years. Since meeting with Stein and the team, we have learned so much more about their platform and their culture and feel this is a great fit with Uniguest. As we carefully integrate Otrum into our business, we will explore opportunities to extend the reach of our entire offering into our combined client base, enhancing our solutions and our customers’ experience with us.”

Stein Surlien, CEO at Otrum AS will stay on with Uniguest after the acquisition. Surlien said, “There are few companies who have such an impressive array of clients, deep and lasting partnerships in their chosen markets, and as broad a range of technologies as Uniguest. To join this team was an easy decision, we believe in the vision of the Uniguest leadership team and are excited to be part of it. We have worked hard to build a great business and exceptional technology platform that we are rightly very proud of, and we are excited by the prospect of the coming together of our business with Uniguest.”

Uniguest is a portfolio company of Atlantic Street Capital and adding Otrum to the Uniguest organization marks its first acquisition of 2022 following on from JANUS Displays, Sagely, UCView, Volara, and Planet eStream in 2021.