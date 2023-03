During LODGING OnDemand Episode 36, Kass Dawson, vice president, brand strategy and marketing, SoftBank Robotics America, and Michael Case, general manager, Marriott Denver Tech Center, discuss the increased role of robotic and automation technology in hospitality. The pair discuss everything from collaborative robotics to the implementation and return on investment for hoteliers with regards to robotic solutions.

