NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company, a full-service hotel advisory firm since 1978, was pleased to again represent affiliates of Virginia Inn Management (VIM) in the sale of the Hampton Inn of Bridgeport, West Virginia to Royal Hotels, LLC. This is the tenth transaction that Mumford Company has completed on behalf of VIM as part of a continuing strategy to refocus their hotel portfolio on larger markets.

The principals of Royal Hotels own several select-service assets in the region. Royal Hotels plans to complete a cosmetic renovation of the Hampton Inn of Bridgeport, West Virginia. Mumford Company senior principal David Mumford, along with managing principals Ed James and Steve Kirby, as well as principal Justin Pinkard, represented the seller in the transaction.