Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport Officially Opens

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida — Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport has officially opened its doors. Located in the new Dania Pointe development—with restaurants, shops, entertainment, and minutes from Fort Lauderdale International Airport—the hotel brings a concept to travelers looking for a modern experience.

“We are excited to bring inspiring and inventive design to Fort Lauderdale,” said Daniel Lam, area general manager. “Following an unprecedented year for the travel industry, we look forward to welcoming guests and locals alike to our 196-room property that sits just a couple miles away from Fort Lauderdale Beach and famous Las Olas Boulevard.”

Guestrooms at Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport will offer a modern look complete with locally inspired accents. Additionally, through a partnership with Marriott Hotels and TED, guests will have access to in-room content. The hotel will also feature the brand’s signature Greatroom lobby, a hub of the property that serves as a social gathering place for both day and night. Along with the Greatroom, The M Club Lounge offers Marriott Bonvoy Elite and Club paying members an area with perks including a range of complimentary food and beverage options featuring hot breakfast, evening drinks, and hors d’oeuvres, and beverages throughout the day.

Guests and locals can dine at the hotel’s restaurant Radiant 166, featuring menu selections from classics to all-American fare. In the morning, guests can enjoy a buffet in addition to favorites including eggs benedict, steak and eggs, and French toast. Throughout the day and into the evening, the restaurant offers all-American bites paired with signature cocktails, local beer, and wine for happy hour, lunch, and dinner. Cocktails include a vodka-based Quarantini; the mezcal-based Beach Please with Del Maguey Mezcal, Blue Curacao, Avua Cachaça Prata, lime juice, and passion fruit puree; and a Hemingway Mojito just like Hemingway used to drink them. Radiant 166’s food menu offers a variety of small and large plates, such as the burrata bowl; charcuterie board; margarita flatbread; seared scallops; Braised Short Ribs; and the signature Dania Burger.

The design of Marriott Fort Lauderdale Airport was created for the modern traveler. The hotel embraces technology that is functional and aesthetically pleasing. Each guestroom is designed to maximize space with simple design and furnishings, with attention to all needs. Those looking for an outdoor experience can use the hotel’s pool with views of the city, cabanas, and a full-service drink and food menu. Additional amenities include a 24-hour gym with views of the pool and city skyline, and various shared, flexible indoor and outdoor event spaces.