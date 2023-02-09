SAN FRANCISCO—Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants announced the rollout of its Stay Human experience packages at select hotels globally. As part of the offering, Kimpton also introduces its Stay Human Concierges to help plan tailored trips based on guests’ preferences.

Kimpton’s Stay Human packages have been informed by insights from the brand’s recent global consumer survey, which found that 85 percent of respondents want travel brands to do more to feature inclusive and diverse experiences that cater to all audiences. In response to the survey findings, Kimpton launched its first global Stay Human campaign in December 2022, which announced the Stay Human Creator Collective and Kimpton’s commitment to transform its social media content.

“Kimpton has always been rooted in human connection and delivering experiences that meet the needs of every kind of traveler. Today, we are taking action to directly address an area of opportunity that consumers uncovered—the travel industry can do more to cater to the diverse needs of travelers—with bespoke experiences at our hotels that allow our guests to chart their own course and be their most authentic selves when they stay with us,” said Kathleen Reidenbach, Kimpton’s chief commercial officer. “These offerings are just the beginning as we continue to bring Kimpton’s evolved brand commitments to life and change the way we work with creators, the imagery we share, and the experiences we offer.”

As part of the Stay Human packages, participating Kimpton hotels have each developed a selection of bookable a la carte experiences. Guests can work with a hotel’s Stay Human Concierge on-property to select from its experiences menu.

Over the next few months, Kimpton’s Stay Human Creator Collective will travel to hotels around the world to capture the Stay Human packages. The creators first gathered in London in November 2022 at the Kimpton Fitzroy London Hotel, where Kimpton hosted a workshop to explore varying travel styles and stay preferences. Kimpton’s 2023 Stay Human Creator Collective continues to grow and currently includes: