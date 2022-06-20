FTI Consulting Announces Sale Process for Grand Cayman Hotel

NEW YORK—FTI Consulting (Cayman) Ltd. announced that David Griffin and Iain Gow have been appointed Receivers of a Grand Cayman hotel, formerly known as the Margaritaville Beach Resort Grand Cayman, by the secured charge holder. FTI Consulting will immediately launch a process to sell the resort.

The 285-key, five-story resort is located in the Seven Mile Beach corridor and is situated close to Camana Bay, a waterfront town center with shopping, restaurants, bars, and an office district that hosts a large proportion of the island’s financial and legal firms.

“Investors are sure to capitalize on the outstanding repositioning opportunity,” noted Alan Tantleff, senior managing director of FTI Consulting and leader of its Lodging, Gaming, and Leisure Practice. “Grand Cayman fared very well during the pandemic and this ever-popular Caribbean island’s attractiveness as a tourist and business destination continues to grow.”

The property features 8,500 square feet of meeting space accommodating both business and leisure events, two outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, two restaurants, two bars, and a cigar shop. The resort occupies West Bay Road frontage within the main tourist area of Seven Mile Beach with beach access. In addition to having access to the beach, there is a grandfathered jetty-enclosed private swim area.

“The sales process will move swiftly now that it has launched,” according to Iain Gow, one of the receivers. “Materials are available, and prospective investors are encouraged to contact FTI Consulting to express their interest in participating in the sales process.”