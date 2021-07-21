Davidson Hospitality Group to Manage Four Islamorada, Florida, Hotels

ATLANTA—Davidson Hospitality Group has been tapped by an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners, LLC to manage four beachfront hotels in Islamorada, Florida: Amara Cay Resort, La Siesta Resort & Marina, Pelican Cove Resort & Marina, and Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina. As part of the transition, there are plans for renovations and enhancements to the guest experience. The boutique hotels will be operated by Pivot, the lifestyle operating vertical of Davidson Hospitality Group.

“KSL has long pursued growth opportunities in the Florida Keys and we are thrilled to be joining the incredible Islamorada community with our long-time partners at Davidson Hospitality Group,” stated John Ege, partner, KSL Capital Partners. “We look forward to embarking on the journey to significantly invest in these resorts. KSL backs best-in-class management teams, and Pivot, Davidson’s lifestyle platform, is a perfect fit to drive operational excellence and enhance these properties.”

“We are excited to expand our footprint even further in the booming Sunshine State, bringing our statewide property count to ten, nine of which are iconic resort or waterfront boutique assets,” said Davidson Hospitality Group President Thom Geshay. “KSL has an exceptional heritage acquiring and elevating iconic, destination assets and, in conjunction with Davidson’s in-house design and construction team, will create a new level of quality in these irreplaceable properties, thereby tapping into the unique and eclectic elements that make the Keys one of the most desirable and highest demand markets in the nation.”

Set in the Florida Keys, halfway between Key West and Miami, Islamorada is known as the sport fishing capital of the world. Its waters, coral reefs, shops and restaurants, and potential for outdoor activities make Islamorada a destination for families and adventure-seekers alike.

Amara Cay Resort, La Siesta Resort & Marina, Pelican Cove Resort & Marina, and Postcard Inn Beach Resort & Marina are collectively comprised of 379 rooms; more than 5,200 square feet of meeting and event space; and nine food and beverage outlets, including the Holiday Isle Tiki Bar, which is storied to be the original inspiration for the popular song, “Kokomo.” Amenities include complimentary shuttle access to attractions within a four-mile radius of each property and a 55-slip marina.