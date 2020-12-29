Construction Begins on stayAPT Suites in Greenville, South Carolina

ATLANTA — Randolph Williamson, a commercial construction and real estate firm based in Peachtree City, Georgia, recently broke ground on a new construction project in Greenville, South Carolina. The company was selected as contractor for the new stayAPT Suites in Greenville. Completion of construction is targeted for the second quarter of 2021, with operations to begin shortly thereafter.

stayAPT Suites is a new name in long-term lodging. Billed as a “hotel with a more residential feel,” stayAPT Suites offers generously-sized suites with a fully equipped kitchen, dedicated open-concept living room, and separate bedroom. A sleeper sofa, lounge chair, and wall-mounted 55-inch television round out the space.

“We’re excited to partner with stayAPT Suites on this new build,” said Mark Williamson, president of construction for Randolph Williamson. “Being an integral part of introducing stayAPT Suites to the Greenville market is an honor. Our team is looking forward to this and future projects with the brand.”

Randolph Williamson’s construction portfolio of hotel and hospitality properties includes brands like Home2 Suites, Hampton Inn, and Fairfield Inn. The company also constructed the Old Edwards Inn & Spa, an independent luxury property in Highlands, North Carolina.

The Greenville stayAPT Suites will be a three-story structure with a total of 69 guestrooms. The property will also have an outdoor courtyard with natural greenery, soft seating, built-in grill station, and a fire pit. Each stayAPT Suites is equipped with an on-site laundry room and a fitness facility overlooking the courtyard.

“We saw an opportunity to reinvent long-term lodging and to provide our guests with what they really want—and that is the space and in-room amenities to truly live comfortably while traveling away from home,” said Gary A. DeLapp, stayAPT Suites president and CEO. “We’ve created an environment that goes well beyond that, giving travelers a better way to stay for any length of time.”

