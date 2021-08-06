SAN BERNARDINO, California— Consolidated Hospitality Supplies Holdings (CHS), a consolidation platform backed by HCI Equity Partners (HCI), announced the acquisition of the inventory and select North American operating assets of American Hotel Register Company (American Hotel), including American Hotel’s “Registry” brand. Since 1865, American Hotel has supported the growth of the hospitality industry with more than 70,000 products.

In 2017, HCI entered into the hospitality supply business with the purchase of Amtex and its “Infinti” and “Hotelo” brands, which have a presence in the value and mid-tier hotel markets. Following the transaction, CHS, with the newly acquired assets of American Hotel and its Amtex business, will create a hospitality supply platform that will enhance CHS’s market share, expand the product portfolio, and improve customer engagements through its national fulfillment and salesforce coverage. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

CHS will offer customers an array of products from 5,000 brands. The newly formed company will be positioned to serve customers across the full spectrum from value to luxury hospitality markets.

“This is great news for the hospitality industry,” said Doug McCormick, managing partner of HCI. “With the addition of American Hotel’s extensive product portfolio, we have created the most comprehensive product offering of any supplier in the lodging industry.”

“This acquisition is exciting for us and our partners and will reshape the hospitality industry,” said Bill Hirsch, executive chair of CHS. “Together, the Amtex and American Hotel brands will be uniquely positioned to serve a wide variety of hospitality customers throughout North America. This acquisition gives us a substantial presence in key categories, builds relationships with new suppliers, and will enable us to provide improved value and service to our customers.”

“The pandemic created extreme challenges for American Hotel and its stakeholders, so we are very pleased that CHS will be able to revitalize American Hotel’s strong legacy of effectively serving the lodging community,” said Geoff Feingold, vice president of sales for Consolidated Hospitality Supplies Holdings. “With immediate and significant investment in inventory complemented by CHS management and infrastructure, we are confident that we can re-establish American Hotel’s long history of exceptional service.”