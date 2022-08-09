Choice Hotels’ Clarion Pointe Brand Opens 50th Hotel

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Building on efforts to bring essentials to new markets, Clarion Pointe, a midscale select-service brand extension franchised by Choice Hotels International, Inc., celebrated the milestone opening of the brand’s 50th hotel this summer.

The latest development milestone comes after several recent openings, including in the markets of Abingdon, Virginia; Greensboro, North Carolina; and Indianapolis, Indiana. In addition, interest in the brand remains; in the first half of this year, the brand awarded contracts are up nearly +20 percent over last year.

“Clarion Pointe was uniquely designed to help owners create an affordable travel experience for today’s guests,” said Kristen Salotti, senior director, foundation brands, Choice Hotels. “Just three years after opening the first Clarion Pointe hotel, this milestone is a testament to Choice Hotels’ commitment to the continued success of Clarion Pointe owners.”

Advertisement

The brand will build on its ongoing expansion with additional franchise openings in markets such as Baltimore, Maryland; Durham, North Carolina; and Tampa, Florida.

“Today’s growth-minded owners want flexibility and resources in the brands they operate, and Clarion Pointe delivers this and more with a streamlined conversion process and unmatched industry support from the Choice Hotels team. It’s why in such a short timeframe since its launch, Clarion Pointe hasn’t just successfully expanded its affordable, modern accommodations to more of guests’ favorite markets nationwide, but it has also cemented its reputation within the development community as one of the leading conversion opportunities in the midscale segment,” said Tom Nee, senior vice president, franchise development, Choice Hotels.

The newest properties have “focal pointes,” including:

Designs like signature murals in the lobby and guestrooms inspired by local points of interest.

Food and beverage selections start with a complimentary breakfast and coffee through craft beer, wine, and small bites available for purchase in the marketplace.

Technology with on-demand connectivity, including 49-inch TVs with casting capabilities and free WiFi.

Workout space with cardio equipment and a strength-training station.

“Guests love the elevated essentials and contemporary design, along with the extras like area-inspired murals that surprise and delight travelers when they stay at Clarion Pointe. In the highly competitive midscale market, these ‘focal pointes,’ coupled with Choice’s industry-leading tools and resources, are a true differentiator when it comes to positioning your property for success,” said Ankur Brahmbhatt, Choice Hotels franchisee and owner of the Clarion Pointe on the Lake Clarksville-South Hill West, which opened earlier this year.