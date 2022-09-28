Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area Opens

ROCKVILLE, Maryland—Cambria Hotels added New Haven, Connecticut to its lineup of properties following the opening of the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area. The opening of the six-story, 130-room hotel is the brand’s first property in Connecticut and joins the recently added Cambria Hotel Boston Somerville as well as soon-to-open Cambria Hotel Portland Downtown Old Port and Cambria Hotel Manchester South Windsor.

The Cambria hotel is within walking distance of Yale University, as well as dining, shopping, and entertainment in the city’s downtown. In addition to providing guests with access to New Haven attractions such as East Rock Park, Bradley Point, and Hammonasset Beach State Park, the hotel serves as the home base for business travelers visiting area employers including Amphernol, Assa Abloy, New Alliance Bank, and Southern Connecticut State University.

“Our goal is to thoughtfully expand the Cambria footprint into markets that will deliver exceptional value to owners and guests, and the Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area represents the ideal addition to our growing East Coast portfolio,” said Janis Cannon, senior vice president, upscale brands, Choice Hotels. “New Haven has long been pegged as the ‘Cultural Capital of Connecticut.’ In addition to its high concentration of top academic institutions, the city boasts the second largest bioscience cluster in New England and has consistently ranked as a top U.S. hub for technology startups. We could not be prouder to bring another outstanding upscale product to market and know that whatever the travel occasion is, the state’s first Cambria will connect modern travelers to the best Elm City has to offer.”

The Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area has amenities including:

Multi-purpose indoor and outdoor spaces for work or relaxation.

Design and décor that reflects the personality of the surrounding community, including artwork from local artists.

Guestrooms with design-forward fixtures, lighting, and bedding.

Spa-style bathrooms with Bluetooth mirrors.

Onsite dining with food, local craft beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, as well as to-go options.

Multi-function meeting and event spaces.

A fitness center.

The Cambria Hotel New Haven University Area was developed in collaboration with HighSide Development, architect and interior designer, Baskervill, and general contractor, KBE Building Corporation. There are currently more than 60 Cambria hotels open across the United States in popular cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, New Orleans, and Phoenix, with nearly 70 hotels in the pipeline.