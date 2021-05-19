Atwell Suite Denver Airport – Tower Road Is Under Construction

ATLANTA – IHG Hotels & Resorts announced that the second Atwell Suites hotel is now under construction in Denver, owned by Kendall Combs and KJ Hotel Properties. The new Colorado property follows the Atwell Suites Miami Brickell, which is expected to open later this year. IHG also announced the latest signings for the brand including Galveston, Texas, owned by Harold Smart and Smart Hotels and Fishers, Indiana, owned by Mitesh Patel and Striving Legacy Fishers.

Karen Gilbride, vice president, avid hotels and Atwell Suites, IHG, commented, “The Atwell Suites hotel design and guest experience has been thoughtfully created for guests booking a longer stay with a desire to explore and discover while delivering an efficient build cost and operating model for owners. We congratulate KJ Hotel Properties for being the first to bring this dynamic brand to Colorado and look forward to welcoming guests to the Mile High City.”

Expected to open in early 2022, the Atwell Suites Denver Airport – Tower Road is located in Colorado’s most populous city and is within close proximity to Denver International Airport. The property is in an ideal location for both business and leisure travels with FlightSafety International, a flight training and simulator manufacturer, and Frontier Airlines headquarters located within a mile of the property. Additionally, the property is situated close to many local dining and entertainment options.

Kendall Combs from KJ Hotel Properties commented, “We’ve partnered with IHG for over 20 years and have multiple Candlewood Suites properties in our portfolio and Staybridge Suites properties in the pipeline. As a previously awarded developer of the year with Candlewood Suites and years of experience in the extended-stay segment, we are excited to bring the Atwell Suites brand to the Denver market. With close proximity to the airport, we know its convenient location along with the property’s flexible design will appeal to both business and leisure travelers looking for a fulfilling experience.”

Introduced in 2019 as a design-led all-suites hotel brand optimized for longer stays of up to six nights, Atwell Suites is IHG’s newest brand and currently has 21 properties in the pipeline, including properties in vibrant markets such as Dallas, Phoenix, Las Vegas and Austin, TX.

The Atwell Suites brand is designed for guests looking for inspiration and seeking opportunities to discover, learn and grow as they travel. Key brand hallmarks include flexible and enriching spaces that help guests easily switch between work and rest, surprising touches along the guest journey that create an atmosphere that sparks connections and conversations, and a unique approach to food and beverage, with a great complimentary breakfast when the sun’s coming up, and an inviting paid bar with shareable small plates for when the evening’s getting started.