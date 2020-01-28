Allen Morris and Stormont Hospitality Launch AMS Hospitality

Atlanta, Ga. — The Allen Morris Company, one of the largest diversified real estate firms in the southeast, and Stormont Hospitality Group, a hotel developer, announced the formation of a new enterprise: AMS Hospitality. AMS will focus on acquiring and building hotel assets, initially in southeastern U.S. markets.

The venture will be formally launched with the closing of two new lifestyle hotel development projects in Atlanta: the 176-key Star Metals Hotel and 205-key Midtown Union Hotel. AMS Hospitality has additional hotels in its pipeline in Georgia, North Carolina, and Florida, which are expected to be announced throughout 2020.

Scheduled for completion in Q4 2021, Star Metals Hotel will cater to the local leisure and transient market. Star Metals Hotel is part of the West Midtown’s Star Metals District, which includes Star Metals Residences, Star Metals Offices, and a retail component.

Midtown Union Hotel will have a more corporate business focus infused with local art to celebrate the neighboring Woodruff Arts Center. Slated for completion in 2022, the hotel is being developed in partnership with MetLife Investment Management.

Representatives from the Allen Morris Company and Stormont Hospitality Group will comprise the board of the new AMS Hospitality venture, including Spencer Morris, Peter DiCorpo, Jim Stormont, and John Cooper. All former Stormont Hospitality Group employees have become employees of the new venture.

“We are elated about formally entering the hospitality space with one of the industry’s finest and most respected team of professionals,” said W. Allen Morris, chairman and CEO of The Allen Morris Company and principal of AMS Hospitality. “The new company will be working with all major hotel companies and their respective brands, while also developing a series of local independent boutique hotels.”

“The new venture is already a success with two extraordinary hotel projects in Star Metals Hotel and Midtown Union Hotel,” adds Jim Stormont, co-founder of Stormont Hospitality Group and president of AMS Hospitality. “The potential of the two organizations formally joining is extraordinary when taking into account the Allen Morris Company’s financial capabilities and six-decade-long reputation for developing first-class projects and our own capabilities in the hospitality space”.

AMS Hospitality will be located at 3350 Riverwood Parkway, Suite 2110, in Atlanta, with plans to relocate to Star Metals Offices in West Midtown upon completion in 2021.

