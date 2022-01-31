ALIS Lifetime Achievement Award Presented to KSL’s Michael Shannon

DENVER—KSL Capital Partners, LLC announced its Co-founder and Chairman Michael Shannon was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award during the 21st annual Americas Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) in Los Angeles. This award is presented to an individual who has made significant contributions to the hospitality industry through their actions, deeds, and accomplishments.

“I am honored for this recognition and gratefully share it with our hardworking, dedicated global KSL team and portfolio companies,” Shannon said. “Having led through market cycles and disruptions over the course of my three-decades plus career, nothing has had such a profound impact as the global pandemic. I am extremely proud of not only how our organization has responded to the challenges over the past two years, but also the resiliency we’ve seen throughout the industry driven by the public’s desire to continue to travel and create experiences. Despite all of the incredible advancements in technology, there is still nothing quite like getting together with friends and families and traveling to new places.”

Since it was founded in 2005, KSL Capital Partners has raised more than $15 billion in equity capital commitments and invests in travel and leisure businesses.

Advertisement

Prior to KSL Capital Partners, Shannon co-founded KSL’s predecessor, KSL Recreation Corporation, in 1992, serving as its president and CEO. Previously, he served as president and CEO of Vail Associates, Inc. from 1986 to 1992. He currently serves on the boards of The Northwestern University Board of Trustees, The University of Wisconsin Foundation (Chairman), The Vail Valley Foundation, Eisenhower Medical Center (Chairman), and the Steadman Philippon Research Institute. He is also a member of the World Presidents’ Organization and serves on the Mayo Clinic Global Advisory Council. He previously served as Chairman of the Board of Vail Health Services.

Shannon is the recipient of the 2016 Horatio Alger Award of Distinguished Americans, the University of Wisconsin’s Distinguished Alumni Award, and Northwestern University’s Kellogg Schaffner Award. In February of 2017, Mike and Mary Sue Shannon were named the Vail Valley Foundation’s Citizens of the Year. Shannon was named the recipient of the IREFAC C. Everett Johnson Award presented at the New York University Hospitality Industry Investment Conference in June of 2018. He was named the recipient of The Wisconsin Real Estate Award in September of 2018.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin and a Master of Management in Accounting and Finance from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.