Wyndham’s Trademark Hotel Collection Adds Six Properties

PARSIPPANY, N.J.—Wyndham Hotel Group is raising its Trademark Hotel Collection flag at six independent hotels in the U.S., introducing the soft brand to travelers in Southern California, upstate New York, Florida, and North Dakota. With these newest additions, Trademark’s global footprint expands to nearly 60 locations across four countries.

Launched earlier this year, Trademark is a collection of upper-midscale-and-above hotels and the first soft brand geared to independent hoteliers with landmark three- and four-star hotels designed for everyday travelers seeking unique accommodations.

“Independent hotel entrepreneurs are making their mark, over-delivering on our offer to join forces with the world’s largest hotel company, capitalizing on Wyndham’s size and scale while preserving their hard-earned hotel individuality and character,” said Chip Ohlsson, executive vice president and Chief Development Officer, North America. “Our newest additions here in the U.S. will deliver sought-after boutique experiences in growing markets at price points everyday travelers can afford–with Trademark, both owners and guests can really have it all.”

Trademark is widening its global footprint, adding more than 50 upper-midscale hotels in Europe and the U.S. in the past four months, totaling more than 9,000 guestrooms.

The new additions to the Trademark Collection include the following.

The Bricks, A Trademark Collection Hotel, Los Angeles

Securing more than 125,000 square feet of corner real estate in downtown Los Angeles, The Bricks, A Trademark Collection Hotel will be two blocks from the STAPLES Center sports arena and adjacent L.A. Live entertainment complex. Owned by hotelier Chul Heay Shin, the space is undergoing a multi-million dollar readaptation from an office building to a six-storied hotel with an up-lit vertical exterior. The approximately 200 guestrooms will highlight crisp and clean angles, structured bedding and seating, bulbous lighting, and a signature red-brick accent wall. Adding to the hotel’s flair will be a street-level restaurant, a pool, a fitness center, 10,000 square feet of meeting space, and a rooftop bar lounge with lush greens and flowers overlooking the city.

Hotel at the Lafayette, A Trademark Collection Hotel, Buffalo, N.Y.

Built in 1904 and designed by America’s first female architect Louise Blanchard Bethune, this landmark French Renaissance-style hotel is owned by Earl Ketry and entity principal Bill Casale and has 57 Pan-American-themed suites with velvet-dressed chairs, oversized mirrors, wood floors and furnishings, and premier amenities. Earning TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence award distinction for its consistently great reviews, the hotel is a crowd-favorite in the Buffalo area for its quality accommodations, historical charm, and local conveniences. Lafayette Brewing Company is the hotel’s on-site restaurant and bar with mosaic-tiled backdrops of French art. The hotel also has Public Espresso coffee shop.

Lofts on Pearl, A Trademark Collection Hotel, Buffalo, N.Y.

Also owned by Earl Ketry and entity principal Bill Casale, and sister hotel to the Hotel at the Lafayette, Lofts on Pearl originated as a belt and hose factory in the 1800s. Now transformed into a restored boutique-style hotel from the historic Richardson Romanesque J.A. Webb building, the 31-room brick-faced Lofts on Pearl is located in downtown Buffalo’s Brewery District. Securing excellent 4.5/5 TripAdvisor reviews as well as TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence honors, the hotel’s one- and two-bedroom suites have fireplaces, full kitchens, and living rooms. Guests have access to sports, entertainment, shopping, and dining.

Safety Harbor Resort & Spa, A Trademark Collection Hotel, Safety Harbor, Fla.

Nestled along Tampa Bay just minutes from downtown Tampa, this 172-room waterfront hotel is uniquely known for Espiritu Santo Springs. The historic landmark, founded in 1925, has a 50,000-square-foot sanctuary spa–Florida’s only natural mineral springs resort spa—along with a tranquility garden and a fitness center. Owned by William Touloumis and ranked number one in its market, additional hotel offerings include four on-site restaurants, 30,000 square feet of meeting space, and a 65-seat amphitheater.

Azure Hotel & Suites Ontario Airport/Convention Center, A Trademark Collection Hotel, Ontario, Calif.

Opening November 6, this 167-room hotel and TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence winner has two etched steel elephants greeting guests at arrival. The 4.5/5 TripAdvisor-rated hotel, owned by 1945 Hold Suites LLC, offers California ambiance with deluxe suites, a living-room style lobby, regionally-inspired dining, and a marble fireplace. Growing tourism to the area, including increased inbound flights at Ontario Airport over the last five years and a planned 2018 airport expansion, combined with the hotel’s close proximity to popular tourists spots like Disneyland make this an opportune growth market.

Home Place Lodge & Suites, A Trademark Collection Hotel, Williston, N.D.

Set in the heart of Williston, N.D. and close to major energy and oil companies, this full-service hotel is owned by MMC Ventures LLC and features 109 one- and two-bedroom suites with furnished kitchens and kitchenettes, premier amenities, and a Grand Buffet restaurant offering barbeque and Asian cuisines. Generating $15 billion in the U.S. in 2016 alone, demand for soft-branded hotels has grown at a rate of nearly 20 percent in the last several years, but has been focused on luxury and upscale hoteliers.

“Soft branding is a smart option for today’s hoteliers competing in the under-tapped upper-midscale tier accounting for 18 percent of rooms in the U.S,” added Greg Giordano, vice president, brand operations, The Trademark Hotel Collection. “Backed by the Trademark name, we’re amplifying the booking strength of that landmark hotel in your town the locals know by name and visitors eye up for its charm, elevating their everyday availability for even more guests.”

Photo: The Bricks, A Trademark Collection Hotel, Los Angeles