Two-Property Hotel Portfolio Sold in Grapevine, Texas

GRAPEVINE, Texas– Marcus & Millichap , a commercial real estate investment services firm, has announced the sale of a two-property, 190-room hotel portfolio in Grapevine, Texas, in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. The properties are a 94-room Hampton Inn & Suites and a 96-room Comfort Suites.

Chris Gomes, senior managing director of investments in Marcus & Millichap’s Dallas office, and Allan Miller, first vice president investments, represented the seller, Supreme Bright Grapevine II and IV LLC, a Dallas-based company. They also procured the buyer, another locally based enterprise.

“Historically, Grapevine is one of the Metroplex’s premium hospitality submarkets and achieves one of the highest RevPARs in the entire state,” Gomes says. “Situated adjacent to each other, both of these assets recently underwent multi-million-dollar renovations and were acquired by the buyer as turn-key operations.”

Located at 1750 North Highway 121 and 1805 Enchanted Way, respectively, the Hampton Inn & Suites and Comfort Suites are located near the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Both offer easy access to the city’s historic downtown area, the Grapevine Mills shopping mall, Sea Life Grapevine Aquarium, the Cowboys Golf Club, and Legoland Discovery Center.