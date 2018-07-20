San Francisco’s Hotel Triton Plans $6 Million Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.–Hotel Triton has announced its $6 million property renovation and redesign along with all new branding. Located at the center of the Grant Avenue shopping corridor—just steps away from the Financial District and Union Square–the historic boutique hotel entrusted Liubasha Rose of creative firm Rose Ink Workshop to oversee the design overhaul and transformation of the brand.

Targeting the property’s 140 guestrooms and bathrooms as well as the lobby, the contemporary redesign–set to be complete by October 2018–delivers a total property transformation to appeal to an eclectic group of discerning international travelers and Bay Area locals.

Inspired by the property’s cultural legacy, Liubasha aimed to create bright, energizing spaces that draw from worldly culture and local artifacts, delivering a space that brings together the comfort of a home and the style of a boutique hotel.

“We were inspired by the Danish concept of Hygge, which is the feeling of coziness and comfort,” says Rose. “It was important for us to infuse this element of contentment and well-being throughout the property, without forgoing elegance and sophistication.”

The rooms and suites have Carrera marble finishes, custom furniture, and elevated drapery. A standard room has a decorative lounge chair and round dining table, a custom-upholstered bench, a marble vanity with a custom-decorative mirror, and Frette linens. Rose Ink Workshop contributed custom-designed lighting fixtures, fabrics, and furniture. Bathrooms, showers, and guestroom entryways, meanwhile, are finished with Carrera marble and include Waterworks plumbing fixtures.

Recently completed in June, the lobby similarly pulls through the modern luxury approach, featuring Bordiglio marble floor, wood ceiling beams, and a custom glass-blown chandelier. The space has a globally-curated selection of art and eclectic pieces of furniture, including a collection of Nigerian Yoruba Crowns and a display case filled with minerals from around the world, including sulfur and pink opal.

Most notably, the lobby features a mural that was serendipitously discovered behind the walls during the hotel’s demolition. Created by Persian artist Jon Oshanna in the 1940s, the artwork depicts Mission Dolores, San Francisco’s oldest intact Mission in California, built in 1776 (and the oldest building in San Francisco), as well as City Hall.