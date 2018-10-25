Interstate Hotels & Resorts Continues U.S. Expansion With Three New Properties

ARLINGTON, Va.—Interstate Hotels & Resorts has added three new properties to its growing collection—Hilton New Orleans/St. Charles Avenue, Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Resort/Convention Center in Anaheim, Calif., and Wyndham Buffalo Downtown in Buffalo, N.Y. The new management contracts further Interstate’s coast-to-coast U.S. expansion.

“As Interstate’s vibrant portfolio continues expanding across the United States to popular areas like Anaheim and Buffalo it shows our vigorous efforts are delivering results,” said Interstate Hotels & Resorts CEO, Mike Deitemeyer. “We are eager to showcase the impact of our collaboration and can’t wait to bring the Interstate energy to these new properties.”

Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Resort/Convention Center

The Courtyard by Marriott Anaheim Resort/Convention Center is within walking distance of the Anaheim Convention Center and the Disneyland Resort. The property has 153 guestrooms, including 18 family suites with bunk beds; a newly renovated lobby; The Bistro, which has healthy food choices and an evening bar providing specialty beverages; an outdoor pool with children’s wading area, outdoor terrace, and fire pit; and 850 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

Wyndham Buffalo Downtown

Under Interstate’s guidance, the Wyndham Buffalo Downtown is set to undergo an extensive renovation, opening late 2019. New property enhancements include 350 rooms, multiple food and beverage outlets, a spa and fitness center, indoor pools, and 7,200 sq. ft. of meeting and event space.

Hilton New Orleans/St. Charles Avenue

Situated blocks from the French Quarter and the Morial Convention Center, the Hilton New Orleans/St. Charles Avenue has 252 Roaring Twenties-inspired guestrooms, 10,000 sq. ft. of function space with multiple breakout rooms, a 24-hour business center, a fitness center, and a signature restaurant, Luke, a Creole-inspired Brasserie. The boutique-style hotel rests on the original site of the Masonic temple, initially constructed in 1891 and designed by James Freret—the first native-born New Orleans architect to achieve national prominence. Original design features are still in place today including the iron doors at the entrance of the building.

Top photo: Hilton New Orleans/St. Charles Avenue