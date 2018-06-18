Intelity and KEYPR Announce Merger During HITEC

HOUSTON—Mobile and in-room technology provider Intelity and KEYPR, an enterprise provider of cloud-based guest experience and management solutions to hotels, casinos, and luxury residences, today announced a planned merger between the two companies at HITEC, which is taking place in Houston from June 18-21, 2018.

With more than 15 years of combined experience and hundreds of thousands of guestrooms served, the companies say that a merger will bring a strong product line and a global workforce that will significantly strengthen the group’s expertise in hotel mobile and in-room technologies. The merged companies say that together, they will create the single largest enterprise platform available within the travel industry covering all touch points of the hotel guest and employee journey.

“After recently celebrating Intelity’s 10th Anniversary, this important and strategic merger will strengthen Intelity’s position in the hospitality sector and accelerate our move into this and other key markets,” says David Adelson, president and CEO of Intelity. “With many hotel companies at a crossroads in their mobile and in-room technology strategies, and the technology provider landscape fragmented, Intelity and KEYPR are committed to playing a key role in partnering with the hotel industry to address its challenges. The combination of KEYPR’s expertise and exceptional solutions with Intelity’s scale and global reach will enable us to deliver a comprehensive set of integrated high value solutions and services to the hotel and adjacent industries.”

“With such high fragmentation in the hospitality segment, this merger with Intelity is great news for the growth of our platform and our customers,” says Robert Stevenson, CEO of KEYPR. “Over the past four years, we have built a massively successful business and have established KEYPR as the lead upcoming player in the industry. By merging with Intelity’s incredible depth and market penetration, we will have by far the most robust platform to take that success to the next level and offer increased value to our combined customers.”

Some of the immediate offerings include check-in, digital key, guest services, digital concierge, in-app chat, customizable tablets, voice-activated guestrooms, TV casting from a guest’s mobile device or in-room tablet, staff-facing operations dashboards, and more.