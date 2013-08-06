PHILADELPHIA—Home2 Suites by Hilton announced the opening of its 20th U.S. hotel in Philadelphia, Penn. Co-developed by Philadelphia-based Wurzak Hotel Group and Parkway Corporation, and owned by a joint venture that includes DoveHill Partners, Parkway Corporation, and New York-based investment fund Glenmont Capital Management, the property represents the largest Home2 Suites to open since the inception of the brand in 2011.

The nine-story, 248-suite hotel, located across from the Pennsylvania Convention Center at 1200 Arch Street in Center City, will be operated by Wurzak Hotel Group and is amongst one of the first new-build hotels to open in Philadelphia in more than a decade.

“As both the co-developer and hotel operator, we are proud to be a part of such an important new hotel in the City of Philadelphia,” said Jake Wurzak, principal, Wurzak Hotel Group. “We expect the hotel to be a flagship not only in our portfolio, but also for Philadelphia and the Home2 Suites brand.”

The hotel is part of a $60 million mixed-used project featuring more than 9,750 square feet of retail and restaurant space including the fall 2013 Philadelphia debut of BurgerFi and Center City’s first Panera Bread.

“The project was the culmination of a public-private effort to add hotel rooms in the city and hundreds of new jobs for residents,” said Robert Zuritsky, president, Parkway Corporation. “We were gratified to have the generous support from the state and city for what was our first mixed-use hotel and retail development.”

The hotel will feature high ceilings, natural woodwork, and quarried wall stone. In the lobby is an oversized display of a Philadelphia historical map. Energy-efficient elements were also incorporated into the design with a green roof, chairs made from recycled Coke bottles, and tables made from recycled bowling alley lanes. In addition, the rooms have motion-sensing lights and television sets to automatically turn them off when not in use.

The property features the largest variety of room types for any Home2 Suites, including a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and connecting suites, as well as several accessible suites designed to fit the needs of guests with disabilities.

The Home2 Suites Philadelphia hotel also features an indoor saline pool, a multimedia game room with Wii consoles and flat-screen televisions, and more than 500 square feet of meeting space.