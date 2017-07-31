Hotel management and development company Emerald Hospitality Associates, Inc. announced that it will be developing a dual-branded Home2 Suites and Tru by Hilton at Williamsville Buffalo Airport, New York. The property is scheduled to open in March 2018.

“We are so excited to bring this concept to the Buffalo area and be a part of this Home2 Suites / Tru by Hilton partnership,” says Ed Pavente, Emerald COO. “It will combine two complementary Hilton brands in the midscale segment. Each hotel offers travelers their signature amenities while sharing the commitment to customer service and hospitality that Hilton Worldwide and Emerald Hospitality Associates are known for.”

The 165-room, four-story hotel will have separate front desk check in areas for each of the two brands, two breakfast/lobby areas, and one pool and fitness center. The two hotels will share common operations areas such as laundry, break room, and housekeeping storage, providing service and operational synergies.

The hotel will be Emerald Hospitality’s first dual branded hotel and adds to the company’s growing portfolio of 22 hotels, which include Hilton, Marriott, and Hyatt brands.