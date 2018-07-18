Creating Stress Points

Most individuals intending to commit a criminal act are concerned with being detected or identified. This concern is heightened when presented with overt security measures and may result in the person(s) displaying behavioral cues (verbally and/or non-verbally) due to the stress or fear of being discovered. By creating intentional stress points, staff are increasing the chances that a potential threat will “leak” suspicious behaviors and thus be open for detection. Some measures (“stress points”) that may already exist to create a safe and welcoming environment for patrons include:

Conspicuous signage indicating active monitoring (For example: “For your safety, these premises are actively monitored by 24-hour video surveillance,” “CCTV in use,” or “Premises patrolled by security personnel.”)

Dedicated staff greeting patrons (making eye contact and verbal interaction) at main entry points.

Request for a valid form of identification at check-in.

Visible safety/security personnel on site.

Requiring all staff, regardless of position, to verbally greet/acknowledge and make eye contact with patrons throughout their stay.