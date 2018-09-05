CBRE Hotels Closes Sale of 63-Room Hampton Inn on Iowa-Illinois Border

CHICAGO—CBRE Hotels has arranged the sale of the Hampton Inn Keokuk, a Mississippi River destination hotel with 63 guestrooms on the Iowa-Illinois border in Keokuk, Iowa.

Douglas Johnson, first vice president with CBRE Hotels, represented the seller. The buyer is H K Corporation.

Located at 3201 Main Street, the hotel is a short distance from many of Keokuk’s popular sites and the Mississippi River. Keokuk, the southernmost city in Iowa, is also located 16 miles from historic Nauvoo, Illinois. The hotel has an indoor heated pool, on-site business center, fitness facilities, and small meeting space.

“CBRE Hotels is very active with the sale of hotels is Iowa. The sale of the Hampton Inn Keokuk represents CBRE Hotels’ 11th successful sale in Iowa in the last 36 months,” said Johnson.