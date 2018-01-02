Survey: Big Increase in Travel Frequency Expected in 2018

CHICAGO—New survey results compiled by The GO Group, LLC., show that business and leisure travel frequency will likely increase in 2018. When asked about this year’s travel plans, 27 percent of respondents reported plans to travel more for business and 33 percent said they would be traveling more for leisure. When the same survey was conducted last year, just 15 percent of respondents stated they planned on traveling more frequently for business and 21 percent reported plans to travel more for leisure.

Just 6 percent of this year’s survey participants said they planned on traveling less in 2018 for business and 5 percent reported fewer planned trips for leisure. Twenty-seven percent and 33 percent noted they will travel the same amount for business and leisure, respectively, while 39 percent are unsure of business travel plans and 30 percent for leisure.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council , the total contribution of travel and tourism in 2016 was 8.1 percent of the U.S. GDP.

“Based on the statistics, the potential increase in business and leisure travel should have a huge impact on airlines, hotels, and related industries ,” says John McCarthy, president of The GO Group. “The travel and tourism industry creates jobs and generates global prosperity so this is really positive news.”

The results were compiled from a survey conducted by The GO Group, LLC., which provides ground transportation at more than 90 airports worldwide. More than 240 people participated in the survey.