Tribute Portfolio Opens HONEYROSE Hotel in Montreal

BETHESDA, Md. – Tribute Portfolio, one of Marriott Bonvoy’s 31 hotel brands, announced the brand’s first property in Montreal, Canada: HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel.

“From the charming cobblestone streets of Old Montreal to the bustling art scene and awe-inspiring architecture, Montreal offers a kaleidoscope of experiences that inspire and ignite social connections, making it a prime destination for Tribute Portfolio,” said Jennifer Connell, global brand leader, Tribute Portfolio, and vice president, Distinctive Premium Brands, Marriott International. “Whether it’s discovering art deco treasures at the hotel’s boutique or taking in the skyline views during a swim, HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel is a haven for those seeking captivating design, vibrant social spaces, and moments of sincere service.”

Located in the city’s Le Quartier des Spectacles, the property’s vintage, art deco-inspired design takes guests back in time by evoking an earlier era. The hotel tapped a trifecta of Canadian partners to realize its design vision. Architex Group designed the building with large bay windows to bring in as much natural light as possible; Provencher Roy took on the architecture and interior design of the rooms, suites, and corridors on each floor as well as the banquet and meeting rooms; and Atelier Zébulon Perron created the design of the hotel lobby, restaurant, and café.

At the core of the hotel’s design are nods to honey and rose. The combination of two elements help to awaken the senses through charming service, elegant design, and unique amenities, which include the hotel’s own rooftop beehives. Embellished guestroom hallways are reminiscent of strolling through a flower field, with thriving floral textiles lining the interiors.

The hotel’s locally sourced gastronomic experiences include the French bistro-style COMMODORE restaurant and café; Muze Lounge & Terrasse, which features a California-inspired menu of market-fresh items; and Julia’s workshop, and indoor and al fresco private dining area and Chef’s table for exclusive, intimate events.

The hotel features a number of local artists, including paintings by Montreal artist Roxy Peroxyde in the guest rooms; original pieces by set designer Juliette Sarrazin in Muze Lounge & Terrasse; and hallway carpet with unique illustrations by CHACHA, a creative design firm from the Eastern Townships.

The hotel’s movement studio features complimentary classes from Essentrics, a stretch workout created by Canadian fitness trainer and former National Ballet of Canada ballerina, Miranda Esmonde-White. Guests can also enjoy a dry sauna, spa, and indoor pool on the hotel’s 15th floor overlooking Montreal’s skyline.

The HONEYROSE boutique, located in the lobby, features a selection of art deco-inspired items and exclusive vintage finds. A second boutique, located on the mezzanine, will offer fresh flowers and eternal roses in partnership with the Montreal-based company, MFLEURS. For groups and events, the hotel offers five meeting rooms totaling over 7,000 square feet, including a ballroom that can accommodate over 300 guests, with views of the Place des Festivals.

“HONEYROSE Hotel, Montreal, a Tribute Portfolio Hotel offers a lively and diverse experience, brimming with personality in the heart of the effervescent Quartier des spectacles neighborhood,” said Steve Lavergne, general manager. “We look forward to captivating the senses and leaving an indelible mark on all those who walk through its doors—today and tomorrow.”