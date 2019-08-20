MARIENVILLE, Penn. – The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Marienville has opened as SureStay Hotel Group, one of the newest hotel brands in the industry.

The newly renovated hotel consists of 41 guest rooms and 20 suites, complete with flat-screen televisions. The SureStay Hotel by Best Western Marienville also offers a 1,000 square-foot meeting room, complimentary breakfast and free wireless internet.

The property’s location is also optimal for guests interested in exploring the nearby area as it is just a short drive from the cities of Brookville, Clarion and Tionesta and the beautiful nature of Allegheny National Forest and Cook Forest State Park.

“Guests visiting northwestern Pennsylvania can now experience the SureStay Hotels brand difference,” said Rob Mentnech, Managing Director of SureStay Hotel Group. “We are thrilled to bring this new hotel brand to Marienville and believe this hotel will be an affordable, quality lodging option for travelers in this area.”

“We look forward to guests enjoying our outstanding customer service and the considerable property improvements we’ve made to our hotel,” said Deven Desai, General Manager of the SureStay Hotel by Best Western Marienville. “We are committed to providing our guests with theamenities they look for in a hotel stay while offering superior customer care.”