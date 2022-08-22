Stayflexi Announces Two-Way Interface With SHR’s WindsurferCRS

SAN FRANCISCO, California—Stayflexi announced a robust two-way interface with SHR’s WindsurferCRS. This integration allows a hotel property’s live availability and rates to be continuously relayed in real-time from their Stayflexi system to streamline channel management, reduce acquisition costs, reach travelers on their preferred channels, and increase hotel revenue.

SHR’s WindsurferCRS provides effective rates and inventory management, connections to distribution channels, a booking engine, and reporting. With the two-way Stayflexi integration, hotels, including airport and experience-based hotels, can unlock opportunities for guest upsell, rate management, and inventory optimization. SHR and Stayflexi will move ahead with a CRM and RMS integration in the second phase of their partnership, which is expected to be completed by October of this year.

“Today more than ever, hotels need technology that allows for flexibility to fully maximize revenue,” said Venkat Sakamuri, CEO and co-founder of Stayflexi. “SHR’s CRS helps hotels establish a strong position at the top of the booking funnel, especially for direct bookings. Stayflexi bridges the gap at the bottom of the booking funnel for hotels by optimizing operations and guest and room management. With such a tight integration between SHR and Stayflexi, hotels can be more creative and engage with every guest. The ability to integrate with other technology partners like SHR lies at the core of our open architecture and ongoing commitment to deliver outstanding value to our clients.”

Stayflexi’s PMS platform automates hotel operations while upselling unsold rooms and amenities. Moreover, the technology start-up’s latest feature, Magic Link, gives hotels contactless self-service options like self-check-in, early check-in, add-on purchases, late check-outs, and more. Hoteliers using Stayflexi can also automate the guest booking workflow from end to end, eliminating some front desk tasks and freeing up time for staff to focus on delivering service.

“Working with companies such as StayFlexi is key to mapping out the hospitality tech landscape of the future,” said Amanda Milam, integration manager at SHR. “Not only is SHR connected with StayFlexi for their PMS product, but we are also working with their team on discovering automation workflows that can be co-created for use within our Bridge automation platform.”

“Convenience, flexibility, and instant gratification are more important than ever,” added Sakamuri. “Providing guests autonomy over their stay should not come at an operational cost to the hotel. Instead, it represents an opportunity for increased optimization and meaningful guest engagement. By partnering with industry leaders like SHR, we can demonstrate automation’s transformative power for guests and hoteliers alike.”