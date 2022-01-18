PM Hotel Group Merges With Modus Hotels

CHEVY CHASE, Maryland—PM Hotel Group announced its merger with Modus Hotels. The company’s lifestyle portfolio will combine Modus’ operational efficiency and lifestyle properties with PM Hotel Group. Together, the companies will deliver hospitality experiences for guests while driving performance and maximizing profitability for owners.

“Our approach and values have been aligned with Modus’ for years. The opportunity now to join together to harness our combined talent, teamwork, and expertise position us to scale while raising the overall level of service excellence for our guests,” said Joseph Bojanowski, president of PM Hotel Group. “Over time we will integrate our current roster of independent and branded luxury and lifestyle hotels with the existing Modus collection.”

Modus Hotel’s portfolio includes upscale lifestyle and micro-hotels for independent-minded travelers. Each property has its own ethos and delivers guest experiences.

“I am incredibly proud of the team we’ve built at Modus. PM recognized our expertise in managing lifestyle hotels through our relentless focus on guest experience and colleague engagement which enables us to drive outsized returns for our owners,” said Adam Gollance, president and CEO of Modus. “Leveraging PM’s technology and scale with our skill of delivering exceptional lifestyle experiences position us for exciting development opportunities.”