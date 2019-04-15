M3 Launches New Business Intelligence Platform

GWINNETT, Ga.—M3, a cloud-based financial platform in the hospitality industry, announced the launch of a new business intelligence platform called Insight. The platform was designed to include user-driven, interactive dashboards, mobile compatibility, ad hoc reporting, and analytics.

Replacing M3’s current Operations Management product, Insight is a fully integrated, self-service platform. Insight rolls up data from some of the industry’s most recognized data providers—along with operating statistics, brand data, and proprietary M3 financial and labor data—into a single, actionable, and visual dashboard, allowing hoteliers to make real decisions in real time.

“Not only does it eliminate the need to export data and manually create reports, it also provides clear, accurate information that I couldn’t access before,” said Jonathan Newton, corporate financial analyst at Colwen Hotels. “What used to take hours is now immediately available at my fingertips any time of the day.”

Advertisement

In addition to providing at-a-glance centralized data through dashboards, Insight allows hoteliers to automate, schedule, and share customized reports to improve operational efficiencies. The product also includes a pulse alert feature that enables users to set thresholds for specific key performance indicators, alerting the user if a threshold is crossed.

“M3 reinvests more than a quarter of its revenue back into its technology. In everything we do, we strive to make a hotelier’s life easier, so we are proud to introduce Insight to our current and future customers,” said Scott Watson, M3’s chief sales and marketing officer and partner.

“Not everyone interprets data through the same lens, so having the option to translate information through interactive graphs, burst charts, and animated diagrams helps us to better communicate with investors and owners,” said Jeff Shockley, vice president of asset management and operations at Hotel Equities. “Insight gives us a whole new platform to slice and dice data, which will allow us to more accurately forecast as well.”