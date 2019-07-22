Hyatt Centric Opens First Hotel in Silicon Valley

CHICAGO—Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced the opening of the 167-room Hyatt Centric Mountain View in the Village at San Antonio Center—the lifestyle brand’s first property in Silicon Valley, Calif., and its fourth in the state.

“We are pleased to bring the in-the-now spirit of the Hyatt Centric brand to Silicon Valley,” said Rich Higdon, general manager of Hyatt Centric Mountain View. “The hotel is designed as a launchpad that encourages visitors to explore and experience the unique aspects of our dynamic city.”

The hotel’s tech-forward décor pays homage to the area’s history as the birthplace of modern technology. Locally inspired art references Silicon Valley’s innovation—a lobby installation, for example, is rendered with hundreds of mini pocket compasses and a neon depiction of the periodic symbol for silicon. A lounge by the bar includes metal panels with an interactive QR code motif as well as wall art composed of classic Atari games and other memorabilia. Multi-media pieces created with computer components adorn guestroom walls.

“Not just in Mountain View, this hotel is truly of Mountain View,” said Corry Oakes, president and CEO of OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group. “The lively design captures the community’s innovative vibe, immersing guests in the essence of Silicon Valley.”

OTO developed Hyatt Centric Mountain View with project partners including CallisonRTKL (architect), Studio HBA (interior designer), and Lusardi Construction Co. (general contractor). OTO is operating the hotel with a leadership team comprising General Manager Rich Higdon, Director of Sales Keith Battaglia, and Executive Chef Bryan Showalter.

Hyatt Centric Mountain View’s guestrooms have hardwood floors accented with area rugs based on intricate tile patterns, and wall coverings that mimic textured woven linen. Headboards offer full connectivity with outlets and ports to charge devices, as well as discreet lighting. Along with custom open closets, HD Smart TVs, and Drybar Buttercup blow-dryers in every room, hotel amenities include a fitness center equipped with LifeFitness machines, a 24/7 business center, and a second-level terrace with heated pool, firepit, and life-size games.

The hotel offers full-service catering and lively meeting space, both inside and out, divided into 11 settings. Floor-to-ceiling glass walls in the hotel’s “Cloud Ballroom” slide open to access alfresco seating.

Fairchilds Public House, the hotel’s restaurant and bar, serves locally sourced California cuisine for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with a beverage program drawing from regional breweries and wineries. The indoor and outdoor spaces include a bar and lounge, veranda with fire pit, and a variety of dining spaces. View On 2 offers cabana-style drinks and dishes on the second-floor terrace, with views of the Santa Cruz Mountains.

Hyatt Centric Mountain View is located near restaurants, retailers, a movie theater, and Silicon Valley’s top technology companies. Caltrain and a Stanford Express Bus stop provide access to Castro Street in Mountain View, University Avenue in Palo Alto, and the Downtown Triangle in Los Altos.

Hyatt Centric Mountain View was built to LEED Silver standards, with an emphasis on sustainable land use, resource conservation, and waste minimization. With built-in systems to reduce energy and water consumption, the hotel operates programs such as comprehensive recycling, Clean the World soap reuse, and light-touch cleaning based on guest request. The property also has EV charging stations.

Hyatt Centric currently has 29 properties across 11 countries.