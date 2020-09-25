Hotel Amarano Burbank-Hollywood Renovates and Rebrands

LOS ANGELES — Hotel Amarano Burbank-Hollywood completed a full-scale renovation to its lobby, public areas, guestrooms, meeting and event spaces, and new bar and restaurant, FYC. Surrounded by film studio ranches, the 132-room luxury boutique hotel is a private sanctuary in the world’s entertainment capital.

The interior design and branding, conceived by Hirsch Bedner Associates (HBA), are personified by a fictional host named Amara. Stepping into Hotel Amarano is designed to be like stepping into Amara’s home, a Southern California retreat inspired by the history of Burbank, Old Hollywood mystique, and the infamous Garden of Allah—a discrete, residential retreat frequented by Hollywood stars throughout the 1930s and 40s.

“Hotel Amarano has been an extension of the Burbank community and one of its best unkept secrets for nearly two decades,” said Hotel Amarano General Manager Tom Whelan. “Entering our second act, we’ve captured the history and magic of Hollywood, both yesterday and today, to offer our guests a premier hospitality experience with the comfort and discretion of one’s own home.”

The lobby includes black-and-white marble flooring, an arched gray ceiling contrasting white walls, and blue chaise lounge anchoring the space with a pop of color. A life-sized sculpture of Amara’s white horse projects from the far wall.

Guestrooms have a classic color palette of navy, taupe, and whites with wood and gold accents. Furnishings such as a refurbished trunk dresser, antique gold-trimmed mirror, and vintage desk phone create a retro-glam aesthetic. Hung above the gold velvet headboard in mismatched frames, old prints and photographs offer a glimpse into the Hollywood of yesteryear. Among the 132 rooms are 31 spacious suites that range from 475 to 650 square feet and are outfitted with king or California king beds and queen-sized sleeper sofas.

Amenities include complimentary car service within a three-mile radius, laundry service, pet-friendly accommodations, 24-hour room service, business services, touch-up kits for forgotten toiletries, and complimentary beach cruiser rentals.

The revamped 1,900-square-foot Chairman’s Suite has the largest private hotel terrace in Burbank, with views of the Burbank skyline at dusk, and living areas for hosting press junkets, private social gatherings, and executive dinners.

Three refurbished meeting rooms and approximately 4,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor event space can accommodate social and business gatherings up to 70 guests reception style.

Hotel Amarano’s new bar and restaurant is called FYC (For Your Consideration), a nod to the entertainment industry. DNA Hospitality consulted on the concept, branding, and menu development. Residential in feel, the living room aesthetic is accentuated by floor-to-ceiling bookshelves displaying Old Hollywood and Burbank memorabilia. With lush landscaping, Spanish accents, and hanging lanterns, an al fresco patio serves as a venue for networking events, corporate dinners, and social gatherings. FYC is available for full or partial buyouts and can accommodate up to 100 reception style.

