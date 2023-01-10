Delaware North Acquires Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn

TUSAYAN, Arizona and BUFFALO, New York—Global hospitality and entertainment company Delaware North announced its continued expansion in the parks and lodging sector through the acquisition of the Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn.

The 322-room resort is situated in Tusayan, Arizona, near the South Rim entrance of Grand Canyon National Park. Terms of the purchase are not being disclosed.

The desert property, being renamed the Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon, will remain affiliated with the Best Western Premier brand before transitioning to the Best Western Signature Collection by mid-year. Signature Collection hotels are distinguished by their personas as a home-away-from-home.

The Squire Resort is now the second hotel being operated by Delaware North near or in Grand Canyon National Park. The company currently operates Yavapai Lodge, Trailer Village RV Park, and several general stores in Grand Canyon Village for the National Park Service. In Tusayan, Delaware North operates the Tusayan General Store, which includes a Starbucks.

Advertisement

“We’re thrilled to expand our lodging footprint at the Grand Canyon, reinforcing our commitment to this extraordinary destination,” said Scott Socha, Delaware North’s group president of its Parks and Resorts division and Australia business. “We continue to see great opportunity in this market and remain focused on offering authentic outdoor recreation and hospitality experiences for travelers visiting from around the world.”

In addition to the hotel, the resort has five food and beverage offerings, including Coronado, a restaurant, and Squire Pub, a casual eatery, along with a banquet facility. The property also has both an indoor and outdoor pool, a fitness center, a bowling and arcade area, and employee housing.

The resort’s location provides visitors with access to the park’s attractions such as Desert View, the Trail of Time, Mather Point, Yavapai Point, and other adventures. The Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon will be operated by Delaware North’s Parks and Resorts division, which owns and operates hotels, cabins, and other lodging experiences, primarily in and near national and state parks and cultural attractions. The portfolio includes nearly 25 lodging locations throughout the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, representing more than 3,000 lodging units. In addition to lodging, the company also operates food, beverage, retail services, recreational activities, and educational programming at several of the locations. Delaware North owns and operates the Lizard Island Resort on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Prior to acquiring Squire Inn, Delaware North’s most recent acquisition in the sector was Nova Guides, a full-service outdoor recreation and adventure tour company near Vail, Colorado, with wedding and lodging offerings through Camp Hale Weddings. In April 2022, Delaware North completed construction and opened the Courtyard by Marriott Titusville – Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

“We are continuing to execute a growth strategy focused on building our portfolio of owned assets to complement our contract hospitality business,” Socha said.