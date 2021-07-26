Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Downtown Debuts

CINCINNATI—The Ingalls Building, originally built in 1903 as the world’s first reinforced concrete skyscraper and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975, is taking on a new life as the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Downtown. The 16-story property is owned and managed by SREE Hotels, LLC of Charlotte, North Carolina. General Manager Vernon Burchett leads the management team for SREE Hotels on the hotel’s opening.

Situated 14 miles from the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Downtown offers guests access to Fountain Square, Paul Brown Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, as well as Great American Ballpark, home of the Cincinnati Reds. It’s also near Smale Riverfront Park, Duke Energy Convention Center, and numerous shopping, dining, and entertainment options.

“We are extremely excited to open the Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Downtown, located in the historic Ingalls Building,” says Kevin Famiglietta, executive vice president, operations and sales, SREE Hotels, LLC. “This is SREE’s fourth hotel in Downtown Cincinnati, all historic renovations partnered with HGC Construction, and the sixth Courtyard hotel in our portfolio. We are proud of the original elements that were restored during renovation and cannot wait to show off features like the ornate ceiling details in the lobby, the fitness room in the mezzanine’s bank vault, and the curved grand staircase leading to The Bistro. Cincinnati is a great city with an amazing culture and respect for its past. We are thrilled that we get to continue to be part of Cincinnati’s story.”

The Courtyard by Marriott Cincinnati Downtown features two levels of public space, that has an open and modern environment. The Bistro is in the center of the public space with flexible and informal seating options. As a casual dining destination, the new Bistro has a wide variety of classic American menu items with a contemporary twist. In the evening, the Bistro Bar also features an array of cocktails, beer, and wine.

Each guestroom offers views of downtown Cincinnati including six loft-style, bi-level suites. Furniture and architectural elements replace traditional art in the guestrooms. Each room also has a light desk on wheels allowing guests to work from anywhere in the room, a flat-screen television, a mini-refrigerator, a microwave, a coffee maker, and a contemporarily styled bathroom.

Additional amenities include a fitness center in the old bank vault, complimentary WiFi, guest laundry, a 24-hour market, and a business library.