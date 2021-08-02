When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, hotels worldwide immediately faced devastating losses. Hyatt had to act quickly to focus on the safety of guests and colleagues in more than 975 Hyatt hotels across 18 different brands around the world. Several properties temporarily suspended operations as Hyatt sought to gain a better understanding of the virus and how to enhance cleanliness and operational protocols in order to provide guests with confidence and care while traveling.

