SALT LAKE CITY – Visit Salt Lake, Salt Lake County, Portman Holdings, and Hyatt Hotels Corporation recently announced the plans, timeline, and details of the upcoming Salt Lake convention center hotel: the 700-room Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City. Estimated to cost $377 million, the project is scheduled to be completed and hosting its first guests in October 2022.

The 25-floor Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City will be located on the southeast corner of the lot on which the Salt Palace Convention Center sits and be built adjacent to the convention center’s public space. The property’s 60,000-square feet of indoor meeting space will include a 23,138-square-foot Regency Ballroom, a 14,682-square foot junior ballroom, and 7,400-square feet of outdoor event space. The hotel will have a restaurant on the first floor, a lobby bar, and another restaurant and fitness center on the sixth floor adjacent to an outdoor amenity area that will include a pool and terrace for events and other activities.

The Salt Lake convention hotel project is being partially financed through the Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy program, which allows for specialty financing to enable green energy design and implementation—one of the first ground-up developments to utilize this program in Utah. The hotel will be directly connected to the Salt Palace for seamless access to meeting and convention attendees staying at the hotel or using its facilities.

“The hotel will greatly benefit meeting and convention planners and their attendees,” said Mark White, Visit Salt Lake’s senior vice president of sales and services. “The hotel will essentially increase the convention district’s room inventory and convention center size by 10 percent, which will enable Salt Lake to host larger groups and host them in a more convenient manner. Additionally, the sizable hotel lobby, public areas, and lobby bar will provide perfect settings for networking and after-hours relaxation.”

Salt Lake’s convention hotel is the city’s latest major asset, following in the footsteps of the completely new $3.6 billion Salt Lake City International Airport opening September 2020, the first hub airport to be built in North America in the 21st Century. Both of these investments complement the upcoming opening of City Creek Center, an upscale 23-acre, $2 billion LEED-Certified retail center located across the street from the Salt Palace, and the recently opened $110 million, 2,500-seat Eccles Theater, the county’s latest cultural arts amenity.

