McKibbon Hospitality Adds Three Clearwater Beach Hotels to Management Portfolio

Tampa, Fla.—McKibbon Hospitality, a hotel development and management company, has added three Clearwater Beach hotels to its management portfolio through a partnership with Page Hotels & Resorts, a family-owned development company based in the Tampa Bay area. The partnership includes the new Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater Beach, the Quality Hotel Beach Resort, and the Coconut Cove All-Suite Hotel.

“We are excited to partner with Page Hotels & Resorts to significantly expand our management portfolio,” said Randy Hassen, president of McKibbon Hospitality’s hotel management division. “Clearwater Beach is a booming tourist destination, and we look forward to continuing to elevate these properties to provide top guest experiences for Clearwater visitors.”

The Hampton Inn & Suites Clearwater Beach offers bayside and Gulf views as well as Evy’s Terrace Bar & Bistro on the sixth floor, a heated beachfront pool, and an outdoor terrace. The hotel also includes 1,800 square feet of meeting space. The Quality Hotel Beach Resort is a beachfront hotel located near Beach Walk that includes Tropix Island Tiki Bar, an IHOP, beach cabanas, and an outdoor pool and sundeck. The Coconut Cove All-Suite Hotel includes a tranquil pool area complete with cascading waterfalls and tiki huts as well as beach access. In total, the three hotels add 226 rooms to McKibbon Hospitality’s management portfolio.

“When seeking professional management for our hotel properties, McKibbon Hospitality quickly became our first choice. In addition to their innovative style and stellar performance record in the hospitality industry, we were very impressed with their philosophy of putting people first. It is obvious that the McKibbon organization measures success not only in terms of profitability, but also in terms of the positive relationships they build with their guests, employees, associates and the local community, as evidenced by their many charitable endeavors,” said Stephen Page, owner of Page Hotels & Resorts.

Pamela Page added, “The McKibbon organization mirrors the values we hold most dear, and we are very excited to partner with them going forward. We are confident that McKibbon will represent our hotels with professionalism and integrity.”